Gov. Kelly to take action on Senate Bill 15

Governor Laura Kelly says she will take action on Senate Bill 15 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Senate Bill 15 enacts the Kansas economic recovery loan deposit program, updates membership requirements for credit unions and allows privilege tax deductions on agricultural real estate loans and single-family residence loans.

