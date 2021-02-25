Fort Riley soldiers deploy to help national vaccination efforts

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from the Big Red 1 have deployed to bring COVID-19 vaccines to Americans in need.

Fort Riley says it will deploy an additional task force as part of the Department of Defense’s support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It said around 120 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, will head to Miami on Friday, Feb. 26. It said the task force will support the Community Vaccination Center to increase the number of residents getting COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Ft. Riley, the soldiers include medical personnel and support staff. It said the soldiers are prepared to give vaccinations, care for patients and offer other organizational support. It said teams like this are capable of giving around 3,000 vaccinations per day.

The military base said a similar team was deployed on Feb. 19, to Texas. It said this team is supporting the Community Vaccination Center at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

“Our Soldiers are playing vital roles in providing lifesaving vaccines to the ones we swore to protect, the American people,” said Col. Brandon Smith, Commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. “I am honored we have the opportunity to help our fellow citizens and to help put an end to this pandemic.”

Additionally, Ft. Riley said the 1st Sustainment Brigade has 44 soldiers that support FEMA vaccination efforts in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It said these Forward Assessment and Sustainment Temas give the contracting and logistical support needed to integrate resident and military medical personnel. It said they are able to conduct medical screening, personnel accountability, commodity management and contracting support.

