Demolition work beginning on Atchison’s downtown pedestrian mall

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work is set to begin on a pedestrian mall in downtown Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The demolition project, which will be in the 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street in Atchison, was delayed for two weeks by winter weather, but completion is still set for June.

Atchison Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont said tree removal is expected to begin next week and will be followed by actual demolition work, which will include removing the mall’s concrete canopies, KAIR said.

The Atchison City Commission voted last year to approve the demolition of the mall, which Pregont says will resemble other parts of Commercial Street when the work is completed.

The project will cost $1.4 million, with 75 percent paid through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant, KAIR says. The city of Atchison will pay for the remaining 25 percent of the cost.

