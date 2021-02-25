Single-vehicle crash slows traffic Thursday morning on I-470 in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:03 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-470 just west of the S.W. Fairlawn Road bridge.

A black car sustained substantial front-end damage in the crash.

The car came to rest facing west in the left westbound lane.

Topeka police and Kansas Highway Patrol personnel were on the scene as traffic passed slowly through the area in the right lane.

An American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene and left around 7:25 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.