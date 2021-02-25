Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash slows traffic Thursday morning on I-470 in southwest Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:03 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-470 just west of the S.W. Fairlawn Road bridge.

A black car sustained substantial front-end damage in the crash.

The car came to rest facing west in the left westbound lane.

Topeka police and Kansas Highway Patrol personnel were on the scene as traffic passed slowly through the area in the right lane.

An American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene and left around 7:25 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12...
Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia

Latest News

Multiple counties 911 lines go down
Shawnee County's weekly community transmission and severity scorecard went up one point from...
Shawnee Co. increases one point in latest community transmission scorecard
Single-vehicle crash slows traffic Thursday mnorning on I-470 in southwest Topeka
Financial Expert Carl Carlson discusses Life Insurance with Chris Fisher on Midday in Kansas
Carl Carlson -- Do's and Don't's of Life Insurance