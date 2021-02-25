Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions