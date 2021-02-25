Advertisement

Costco boosts minimum wage to $16

Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco is raising its minimum wage.(Source: WAFF/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Costco workers will soon be making more money.

The wholesale chain is raising its starting rate for hourly workers at its U.S. locations to $16 an hour.

The pay hike should take effect next week.

Costco’s CEO announced the move at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday.

The chain has around 180,000 employees in the U.S., and 90 percent of them work hourly.

This comes as Democrats in Congress try to rally support for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of
This photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control shows...
Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with owner
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges
Disgraced ex-USA gymnastics coach dies by suicide
Disgraced ex-USA gymnastics coach dies by suicide
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides