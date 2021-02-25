Commission hears Waste Dept. dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners heard both sides of a contract dispute from the Solid Waste Department.

The dispute revolves around a handful of key issues, mainly around wages and incentives. The workers’ union say the pay is lower than other departments, and oppose management’s intention to remove an incentive program they say inspires recklessness.

Truck drivers have set routes they work every day. The incentive program allows them to receive payment for a full eight hours, even if they finish the route before then.

“The wages and the incentive program, in our opinion, is what brings people to the Solid Waste Department,” Gary Workman, Chair of the local AFSCME chapter, said. “If we lose this, there’s been all kinds of speculation about how many people we’re going to lose. In this landscape, it’s hard to find drivers.”

The Commission will present a written decision on the matter in two weeks.

