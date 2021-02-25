Advertisement

Commission hears Waste Dept. dispute

The Shawnee County Commission will present a written decision on the Solid Waste Dept. dispute...
The Shawnee County Commission will present a written decision on the Solid Waste Dept. dispute in two weeks.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners heard both sides of a contract dispute from the Solid Waste Department.

The dispute revolves around a handful of key issues, mainly around wages and incentives. The workers’ union say the pay is lower than other departments, and oppose management’s intention to remove an incentive program they say inspires recklessness.

Truck drivers have set routes they work every day. The incentive program allows them to receive payment for a full eight hours, even if they finish the route before then.

“The wages and the incentive program, in our opinion, is what brings people to the Solid Waste Department,” Gary Workman, Chair of the local AFSCME chapter, said. “If we lose this, there’s been all kinds of speculation about how many people we’re going to lose. In this landscape, it’s hard to find drivers.”

The Commission will present a written decision on the matter in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team...
Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
SW 11th and Garfield
Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Gov. Laura Kelly signs senate bill 15
Gov. Laura Kelly signs Senate Bill 15