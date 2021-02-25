Advertisement

Chapman Archery to host 2nd annual tournament

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chapman Archery will host its 2nd annual Archery Tournament at Tuttle Creek.

Chapman Archery says that it will host its 2nd annual Archery Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan. It said the NASP-Bullseye and #D Tournament is open to all NASP programs in Kansas and neighboring states.

According to the program, archers will be required to shoot the Bullseye and 3D tournament. It said the entry fee is $35 and gets each archer two tournaments and a t-shirt. It said other open tournaments include the Men’s Open+ Bowhunter class, Women’s Open+ Bowhunter class, Senior Men and Women Bowhunter class, and if there is enough interest it will include an Archers USA class. It said the entry fee for the other tournaments are $30 for adults and $25 for youth.

The program said NASP coaches have to enter archers at www.nasptournaments.org. It said coaches can contact Andy Fewin for details at afewin@usd473.net or 785-209-8906.

According to the program, awards for the tournaments will depend on the number of entries. It said archers should check-in by 8:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Brad Morris at 785-210-1223 or Zack Fewin at 785-375-8202.

