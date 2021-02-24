Advertisement

Woman goes viral for badly timed mask tattoo

By WLEX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WLEX) - The timing could not have possibly been worse for a tattoo that a Kentucky woman got at the beginning of the pandemic.

Leah Holland wanted to get a tattoo inspired by some kind words from a friend.

“We were just talking about things we admire about each other and he said, ‘You courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask’ like meaning that I’m undeniably myself. I thought that was a really poetic way of saying that,” she said.

After planning it for a couple of years, Holland got the tattoo on March 4, 2020, just two days before Kentucky reported its first case of COVID-19.

The words “refuse to wear a mask” quickly took on a whole new meaning.

“It basically looked like I’m totally anti-mask or whatever, which is not the case,” Holland said.

Worried about how it looked, she started covering her arms in public, but over time, she was able to laugh about it and even shared her tattoo’s story on TikTok.

The video quickly went viral and gained national and international attention.

“I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it’s funny now, too,” she said.

Plenty of people laughed with her, joking about the timing.

One comment on her video suggested that she add the line “hindsight is 2020″ to her tattoo.

“I’m glad there are people that find this as funny as I think it is,” Holland said.

In the end, Holland does not regret the tattoo and is happy to have this story behind it.

“It will be a funny story to tell years from now,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions