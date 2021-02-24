Advertisement

What pregnant women need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

The top health organizations have differing opinions
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnancy can elevate the risk for severe COVID-19 and death. If you’re pregnant, there’s a lot to consider when making the decision about whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Any pregnant person who wants to get vaccinated should be able to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Jamieson helped create the vaccine guidance for ACOG. The organization believes the benefits of the vaccine outweigh potential risks. It made that decision based on animal testing and limited information from pregnant women who’ve received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so far.

Until now, the vaccines had not been tested on pregnant women. Pfizer announced last week that it’s starting a trial on expectant mothers.

“The data we do have are reassuring for pregnant women and the safety of themselves and of their babies,” said Jamieson.

But there are differing opinions. The World Health Organization initially advised against pregnant women getting the vaccine. It then changed course, saying it believes the Moderna vaccine is acceptable for pregnant women, but not Pfizer’s.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are not explicitly addressing whether or not the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

Dr. Margot Savoy from Temple University Health said she does not think there’s a one-size-fits-all recommendation.

“This is one of those times where you’re going to have to weigh risks and benefits,” Dr. Savoy said.

Savoy told us that pregnant women should talk to their doctor about their daily risk level, underlying health conditions, and their ability to quarantine.

“You have to make the decision that is best for you,” She said. “But you have to make the decision coming from an informed place.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced in mid-February that the U.S. has vaccinated about 20,000 pregnant women. He said there have been no red flags yet.

Experts recommend pregnant women utilize the CDC’s V-SAFE system once vaccinated. It will allow the CDC to continue tracking symptoms and collecting data to help with future vaccinations.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Supervisor of Videography Timothy Knapp contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions