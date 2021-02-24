Washburn’s Tyler Geiman records program’s first-ever triple-double
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior guard Tyler Geiman recorded Washburn’s first triple-double in program history Tuesday night with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Ichabods’ win over Northeastern State.
The Ichabods improved to 15-5 on the season behind Geiman’s career day.
The Stilwell, Kansas-native currently ranks third in the league in scoring, tenth in rebounding and first in assists.
A first team all-MIAA selection in 2020, Geiman was named MIAA Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks last month.
