Washburn’s Tyler Geiman records program’s first-ever triple-double

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior guard Tyler Geiman recorded Washburn’s first triple-double in program history Tuesday night with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Ichabods’ win over Northeastern State.

The Ichabods improved to 15-5 on the season behind Geiman’s career day.

The Stilwell, Kansas-native currently ranks third in the league in scoring, tenth in rebounding and first in assists.

A first team all-MIAA selection in 2020, Geiman was named MIAA Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks last month.

