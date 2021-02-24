Washburn’s Tyler Geiman records program’s first-ever triple-double

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior guard Tyler Geiman recorded Washburn’s first triple-double in program history Tuesday night with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Ichabods’ win over Northeastern State.

The Ichabods improved to 15-5 on the season behind Geiman’s career day.

The Stilwell, Kansas-native currently ranks third in the league in scoring, tenth in rebounding and first in assists.

A first team all-MIAA selection in 2020, Geiman was named MIAA Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks last month.

Washburn's Tyler Geiman (@tylergeiman) recorded the first triple-double in @IchabodMBB program history tonight.



17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists.



This no-look bounce to Connor Deffebaugh goes down as my favorite dish of the night 🔥 #GoBods pic.twitter.com/bBKPXbJ2e7 — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) February 24, 2021

