VAEK to start vaccinating veterans in rural communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas will begin vaccinating veterans in rural communities, starting with Junction City.

The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas Health Care System, which includes the Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic, will give the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Junction City area veterans enrolled in VA Health Care on Saturday, Feb. 27.

VAEK said since the vaccine started distribution in December, its system has vaccinated over 1,700 health care personnel and over 6,500 enrolled veterans, including the most vulnerable veterans living in its community living centers. It said as vaccine supplies increase, the goal is to offer vaccinations to all veterans and employees that wish to be vaccinated.

According to VAEK, when the vaccine was made available to veterans in late December of 2020, it was limited in giving it out of its two large medical centers in Leavenworth and Topeka. It said this happened because of storing requirements of the Moderna vaccine. it said its team has since made a plan to safely transport and give the vaccine o some of its larger rural communities with the goal of reaching more veterans in their own communities.

VAEK said on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 1 - 5 p.m., enrolled veterans that are 65 and older will be given the first dose of the vaccine with a follow-up date of March 27 for the booster dose. It said the vaccine clinic will be set up at the Junction City Opera House on 135 W 7th. St.

According to the VA, veterans are currently being contacted and scheduled through its automated VetText system. It said veterans are encouraged to follow the prompts as they get that communication from the VA.

For more information on VA COVID-19 vaccine distribution, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.