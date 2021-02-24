Advertisement

Topeka High girls basketball’s historic win streak comes to a close

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High’s 41-game win streak came to a close Tuesday night.

Bishop Miege ended the Trojans’ nearly two-year perfect stretch, winning 70-52.

Miege features five-star Louisville commit 5-star Payton Verhulst, who is ranked the 10th-best player in the country by Prospect Nation.

“Even though we lost, we are not defeated,” senior Ja’Neysha Hendricks wrote on Twitter. “Good game to Bishop Miege! To my team...keep your heads up because we are not finished.”

The Trojans finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in 6A. Sub-State tournaments across the state begin this weekend.

