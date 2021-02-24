Topeka High girls basketball’s historic win streak comes to a close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High’s 41-game win streak came to a close Tuesday night.

Bishop Miege ended the Trojans’ nearly two-year perfect stretch, winning 70-52.

Miege features five-star Louisville commit 5-star Payton Verhulst, who is ranked the 10th-best player in the country by Prospect Nation.

“Even though we lost, we are not defeated,” senior Ja’Neysha Hendricks wrote on Twitter. “Good game to Bishop Miege! To my team...keep your heads up because we are not finished.”

The Trojans finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in 6A. Sub-State tournaments across the state begin this weekend.

Lady Trojans lose to a really good Bishop Miege team to end their 41 game winning streak. Lady Stags Louisville signee Payton Verhulst shows why she is a Top 10 player in the country!!! pic.twitter.com/4ayu01LExw — Topeka High Athletics (@T_HighAthletics) February 24, 2021

