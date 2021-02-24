Topeka city officials say a slight return to normalcy is encouraging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka city officials said they are pleased to see a slight return to normal life.

At the monthly joint news conference of Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout, De La Isla described the city to be in “status quo” mode when it comes to COVID-19.

The Mayor said because of her role on Shawnee County’s COVID-19 Response Team, she is still watching for any spikes in the virus following the Super Bowl.

She said the efforts continue to get those in the 65 and older age group first responders and teachers vaccinated.

Even with normalcy on the horizon, she said safety measures still need to be followed.

“I can tell you we’re seeing numbers go down [Monday] we had 38 cases no deaths but that does not mean by any stretch of their imagination that we are out of the woods.

Trout said there are programs available for those in need of financial assistance brought on by the pandemic including the city’s COVID-19 small assistance program.

People may also be eligible for up to six months worth of basic needs assistance.

To make an appointment call 785-233-1365.

