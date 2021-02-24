Advertisement

Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is standing by President Joe Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office, even as she faced new hurdles Wednesday after two Senate committees postponed consideration of her nomination.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Tanden and the White House had been in touch with senators and advocacy groups to answer any questions they may have on her nomination.

“We’re fighting for her nomination,” she said. “She’s an expert whose qualifications are critical during this time of unprecedented crisis.”

Two Senate panels slated to vote on Tanden’s nomination, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Budget Committee, both postponed business meetings scheduled for Wednesday, the latest signal of the challenges Tanden faces in her confirmation fight.

Tanden’s nomination ran into trouble soon after Biden announced it, and her confirmation was thrown into doubt over the last week after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he could not support her, citing her controversial tweets attacking members of both parties.

Tanden needs 51 votes in an evenly divided Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker. That means the White House can’t afford to lose another Democratic vote, and one key centrist Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has yet to announce her position on Tanden.

And without Manchin’s support, the White House has been left scrambling to find a Republican to support her.

After three key moderate Republican senators said in recent days they would vote against her, the White House has faced daily questions about Tanden’s path to confirmation. Asked Tuesday about the prospects of Tanden winning Senate confirmation, Biden said, “We’re going to push. We still think there’s a shot, a good shot.”

Psaki described the challenge facing Tanden as a “numbers game” and suggested the White House is still looking for a Republican to support her nomination. Asked whether they had looked at a replacement for Tanden, Psaki said “that’s not the stage we’re in.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska who could provide the key GOP vote Tanden will need, also has not said which way she is leaning.

Lawmakers have based their objections to Tanden mostly on sharp tweets she sent in the past that caustically criticized both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Tanden worked for Hillary Clinton and leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. She is the daughter of immigrants from India and would be the first woman of color to lead the White House budget office.

She has apologized and deleted many of the tweets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions