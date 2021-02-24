Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal sodomy after law enforcement officials picked up a 13-year-old male runaway.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Edras Vidaurri Delatorre for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

According to Kagay, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, law enforcement was called about a 13-year-old male runaway. He said the investigation found that the boy had been picked up from his house by an adult that he had met on social media.

Kagay said Delatorre, 36, was located and taken into custody later that day.

On Feb. 24, Kagay said he has filed two criminal charges against Delatorre due to the investigation. He said both counts are Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, Offender over 18, Victim under 14.

Kagay said that Delatorre is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in Court on March 4, at 2:30 p.m. He said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crime should report it immediately.

