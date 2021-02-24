Sen. Moran introduces NIL bill for college athletes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has introduced a bill for college athletes to have more control over their name, image and likeness.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he introduced the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2021 which would establish a consistent federal standard to allow student-athletes to have greater control over their name, image and likeness (NIL).

“Kansas has an unparalleled history of college athletics that includes several premier programs attracting student-athletes from all over the nation and the world,” said Sen. Moran. “It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion dollar industry, however the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized. In an attempt to fix this issue, nearly 30 states have introduced legislation on athlete compensation, which could lead to a confusing system of inconsistent state laws that would be cumbersome for schools and athletes to navigate.”

According to Sen. Moran, the Act would prohibit the NCAA, athletic conferences and schools from making an amateur college athlete ineligible due to entering into a contract or getting covered compensation. He said it would allow student-athletes to transfer schools at least once with no penalty, as well as establish a set of rules to guide all college athletics, preventing any state or local law related to NIL.

“The Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act would create a national standard of guidelines to make certain student-athletes can benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness without hurting their eligibility to compete as a student-athlete,” continued Sen. Moran. “This bill strikes an appropriate balance as we work to empower amateur athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love. Athletics teach young men and women many valuable skills that serve them throughout their life, and it’s important to protect their ability to pursue an education while allowing them to capitalize on their name, image and likeness as a student-athlete.”

Sen. Moran said the Act would also give more protection to athletes by demanding institutions to cover the health care costs related to athletic injuries or illness and honor any grant-in-aid for the entirety of the time it takes the athlete to finish their undergraduate degree. He said it would establish the Amateur Intercollegiate Athletics Corporation, which would create and enforce rules regarding NIL. Lastly, he said the Act would protect athletes’ student status by ensuring that students will not be considered employees of their school, conference or national amateur athletic association due to their sports participation.

To read the bill in full, click here.

