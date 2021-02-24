Riley Co. plans to move to Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccines

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is planning to move into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination process in the week of March 1.

Riley County sys it has found nine new positive cases of the virus in the county and 47 more recoveries since its Monday report. It said the percent positive cases for the week of Feb. 14 was 3%, which is only 62 out of 2,033 tests performed that came back positive. It said Feb. 22 marks the fourth week in a row that it has seen the percent positive for COVID-19 below 5%.

According to the County, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for three positive patients, one of which is in the ICU.

The Health Department also said it is continuing to vaccinate residents 65 and older and administer booster doses to those that were vaccinated between Dec. 22 and Feb. 4.

According to the Health Department, it plans to complete Phase 2 of vaccinations within the week and move to Phase 3 the week of March 1. It said Phase 3 will include those 18 to 64 with severe health conditions. It said if residents fall within the Phase 3 category and are registered to receive the vaccine with the county, it will contact them via phone, text and email when it is their turn. It said residents will get at least 24 hours’ notice.

For more information regarding COVID-19 in Riley Co., click here.

