Reps. Mann, Langevin introduce new FFA resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann is working to honor the FFA with National FFA Week in February.

Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kan.) says he and Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), along with 77 cosponsors, have introduced a bipartisan resolution that would celebrate National FFA Week and honor the next generation of leaders that will change the world. He said H.Res. 150 also got bicameral support with 48 cosponsors in the Senate in an effort that was led by Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.)

“As a past chapter FFA officer from Quinter, Kansas and proud FFA alumnus, I am honored to introduce this resolution to celebrate National FFA Week,” said Rep. Mann. “As the average age of the American farmer continues to grow, it is important we invest in the next generation of food and agriculture. In Kansas, FFA members in 220 chapters will be our future farmers, ranchers, engineers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, scientists, communicators, and business people.”

Additionally, Rep. Mann said the resolution would designate National FFA Week as the week of Feb. 20-27 and would recognize the critical role the National FFA Organization plays in giving educational and career opportunities to students. He said it would also celebrate over 50 years of National FFA Alumni and Supporters, with over 8 million alumni worldwide.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers are critical to supplying our world with food and ag products, and the FFA is working to ensure that we educate and train young rural leaders who are our next generation of ag producers and advocates,” said Rep. Ron Estes. “During National FFA Week, I’m so pleased to recognize the young men and women who are a part of this organization and the more than 8 million alumni worldwide.”

“I’d like to thank US Representatives Tracey Mann and Jim Langevin for their work on the resolution commemorating the 2021 National FFA Week. Every year, more than 700,000 FFA members and 13,000 agricultural educators nationwide dedicate one week to showcase the positive impacts of FFA,” said Doster Harper, National FFA President. “This year, we also celebrate 50 years of National FFA Alumni and Supporters with an estimated 8 million alumni worldwide who have reaped the benefits of school-based agricultural education and membership in FFA. As our organization works to grow the next generation of leaders in agriculture, we greatly appreciate Representatives Langevin and Mann, other members cosponsoring the resolution, and everyone joining us in celebrating National FFA Week.”

According to Rep. Mann, the National FFA Organization was founded in 1928 and now has over 760,000 members throughout the nation.

