Property owners in Topeka required to register vacant properties

The City of Topeka has contracted ProChamps to register owners of vacant properties.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka property owners are required to register their vacant properties according to a 2019 city ordinance.

The City of Topeka says in November of 2019, it established an ordinance that requires the registration of vacant properties that are pending foreclosure proceedings. It said the registration of these properties is meant to help address the deterioration, crime and decline of property values in Topeka by finding, regulating and working to limit and lower the number of vacant properties in the community. It said letters have been sent to owners of properties that have been vacant for over 180 days by its contractor ProChamps.

According to the City, ProChamps implements registration requirements for properties that have been vacant for over 180 days pursuant to the City’s order. It said ProChamps recently mailed around 1,400 letters that require owners of the properties to register. It said if an owner wants to dispute the vacancy of their property, they can do so through a link provided in the letters sent.

The City said property maintenance staff will review any disputes and make decisions on whether the property falls in the letter of the ordinance and will notify the owner. It said it apologizes for any concerns or inconvenience the decision may have caused and encourages those that have received letters to file a dispute to follow the process.

For more information or any questions about the letters sent by ProChamps, contact the City’s Property Maintenance staff at mhaugen@topeka.org or 785-368-3161.

For any questions regarding disputes, owners can contact ProChamps at support@prochamps.com or 1-888-463-7770.

