Pottawatomie Co. receives delayed COVID-19 vaccines

(CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has officially received all COVID-19 vaccines that were delayed due to extreme winter weather.

Pottawatomie County says its vaccine allocation for the week of Feb. 15 was delayed due to severe winter weather, and as of Wednesday afternoon, has officially arrived in the county. It said it will administer this allocation at its mass clinics in the week of March 1.

According to the County, the clinics are by appointment only and prioritize residents that are 65 and older. It said it will contact those that have registered and qualify to schedule appointments. It is asking residents to not call the Health Department for an appointment as they are busy making phone calls to those that have already signed up.

If residents that want the vaccine still need to signup, Pottawatomie Co. said they can call 785-457-1432 or visit its website. It said if residents would like to confirm that their names are on the list, they should email pio@pottcounty.org. It said it is conducting its COVID-19 clinics by prioritizing residents that are 65 years old and older.

For more information, or to signup online, click here.

