Osage County Planning and Zoning Commission disapprove of proposed Carbondale quarry

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision was made Tuesday night on a Carbondale quarry from the Osage County planning and Zoning Commission.

Many homeowners on the proposed site battled to stop the approval.

The board members all voted to recommend that the county commission deny the conditional use permit for the quarry.

Hamm companies is looking at a 15 acre property in Carbondale to construct the new quarry.

There are about 40 homes within one mile of the proposed sight and people living nearby spoke out on how it would effect their homes.

The board agreed that the quarry would have a negative impact on the Osage County area.

Hamm’s conditional use permit for the quarry will go before Osage County Commission on March 15th.

