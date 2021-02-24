Advertisement

Officials ask for prayers for N.C. trooper battling COVID-19 in ICU for last 12 days

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Highway Patrol officials are asking for prayers for a trooper who has been in ICU for the last 12 days battling COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus

Brent is currently being treated for pneumonia related to COVID-19 and officials say his wife, Heather, along with his children, Blake, Collin and Emma, have “bravely stood by his side to offer their endless love and support.”

“Brent is a true warrior and is focusing on the fight and not the fright,” Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. said.

Colonel McNeill is asking the patrol family and the public to join Heather and the entire Montgomery family by uplifting Brent as he continues his fight to overcome the virus.

“Please join me in providing prayers of inspiration and reassurance to the Montgomery family as they carry on with the fight,” Colonel McNeill said. “Continue to keep the entire Montgomery family in your thoughts as each day brings a new healing. Remember, the greatest gift you can give someone is your time, attention and love.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions