No one was hurt in house structure fire on NW Fairchild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 311 NW Fairchild St., just before 6:30 PM on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residential structure.

TPD says Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say occupants were able to self-evacuate.

Topeka fire says the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated dollar loss is $30,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.