Advertisement

No one was hurt in house structure fire on NW Fairchild

No one was hurt in a structure fire located at 311 NW Fairchild St. on Tuesday night.
No one was hurt in a structure fire located at 311 NW Fairchild St. on Tuesday night.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 311 NW Fairchild St., just before 6:30 PM on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residential structure.

TPD says Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say occupants were able to self-evacuate.

Topeka fire says the preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated dollar loss is $30,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
AG Schmidt, legislative leaders propose new Kansas Constitution amendment
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Latest News

A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12...
Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia
13 News This Morning At 5AM
A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle semi crash early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in...
Florida man killed in I-70 semi crash in western Kansas
70s yesterday, 40s today
Cooler but more seasonal today
8 Day Forecast
Wednesday forecast: Seasonal the rest of the week