Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City steak house was destroyed by fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze caused an estimated $750,000 in damage at Munson’s Prime, a restaurant located at 426 Goldenbelt Blvd., according to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson.

The building was a total loss, Johnson told 13 NEWS.

The blaze was reported at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday by a Geary County sheriff’s deputy who was on duty, Johnson said.

The initial call indicated smoke was coming from the building.

First-arriving crews from the Junction City Fire Department found flames showing on the northwest side of the building, Johnson said.

Crews began fighting the blaze, as some firefighters entered the building from the north side into the kitchen area.

The fire progressed and forced crews to leave the building at 4:30 a.m., Johnson said.

Crews then fought the fire from the outside.

Johnson said the fire caused the northwest side of the building.

Junction City fire crews used water from trucks and also connected to a hydrant at 416 Goldenbelt Blvd., with water being supplied to a truck for an aerial apparatus that was used to help extinguish the blaze.

The Junction City Fire Department requested assistance from the Fort Riley Fire Department, which responded to the scene and assisted with connecting a hose to a hydrant at 1126 S. Washington St., with water used by crews battling the fire on the east side of the building.

Crews continued putting out the fire until 9:55 a.m., when the investigation into the cause of the blaze could be started. Both the Junction City Fire Department and the Kansas Fire Marshals Office were to investigate the blaze.

According to Johnson, 18 members of the Junction City Fire Department responded to the blaze. Seven members of the Fort Riley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Because of the fire’s proximity just off I-70, the Kansas Department of Transportation placed warning signs for smoke crossing the highway in the area.

Kansas Gas Service and Evergy power also had personnel at the scene.

The steak house was located in a commercial district just north of Interstate 70 near the S. Washington Street exit in Junction City.

The restaurant is just southwest of a roundabout near I-70 and Washington Street. It is located across Washington Street to the west of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Munson’s Prime also is immediately southwest of the Express Inn and Suites hotel.

“Part of our investigation is finding out what happened after closing: how they cleaned up and those things,” Johnson said. “So, our investigators are … working with property owners.”

This cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. Investigators from the Junction City Fire Department and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office were to be working to determine the cause of the fire.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.