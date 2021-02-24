Advertisement

McDonald’s celebrates arrival of Crispy Chicken Sandwich with exclusive delivery offer

(McDonald's via CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s is celebrating the arrival of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich with an exclusive delivery deal with McDelivery on DoorDash.

McDonald’s says it is celebrating the arrival of its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide. It said fans had the opportunity to get an early taste with an exclusive, limited-edition Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop, which also gave them exclusive swag unavailable anywhere else.

Now, McDonald’s said it wants to give everyone an irresistible offer. It said from March 1 to March 7, fans can get a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on orders of $15 or more only on McDelivery with DoorDash using code CRISPY.

