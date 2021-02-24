Man jailed on meth count following traffic stop in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year old man is behind bars in connection with methamphetamine possession and other drug crimes, Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Datin Dale Sean Palmer, 30, of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Shayna Anderson said Palmer was taken into custody around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop at S.E. 6th Avenue and Madison Street,

Anderson said a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Cavalier at the location, on the east edge of downtown Topeka.

During the investigation, a K9 unit responded to the scene, and narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Palmer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple felony drug counts, including possession of methamphetamine, as well as displaying an altered license plate and driving while having no license.

Palmer was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Pottawatomie County.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.