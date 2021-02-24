Man, 84, killed in single-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southwest Kansas
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JETMORE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 84-year-old man was killed late Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Hodgeman County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.
The fatality victim was identified as Michael J. Keiley, of Jetmore.
The crash was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on 219 Road about three miles southeast of Jetmore.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Keiley was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator north on 219 Road when the vehicle went across the roadway into the west ditch and continued through a barbed wire fence into a pasture before coming to rest in a dry creek bed.
Keiley was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
