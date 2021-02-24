KU falls to Texas in overtime in Top-25 battle

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - Despite leading by as many as 14 Tuesday night, the No. 17 Jayhawks couldn’t overcome a poor shooting second half as they fell in overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-72.

A David McCormack put-back with eight seconds to go forced overtime. McCormack would give KU a two-point lead with 1:41 remaining in OT, but the Jayhawks would go scoreless from there as free throws pushed Texas ahead.

Four Jayhawks scored in double digits in the loss, led by Ochai Agbaji with 17.

KU returns to action Saturday at home against No. 2 Baylor.

