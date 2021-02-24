KSBDC, Profit Mastery to provide financial management training for small business owners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Small Business Development Center has partnered with Profit Mastery, an organization that provides financial management education to small business owners, to offer a seven-week free virtual course to Kansas business owners.

The course will begin on March 22nd and will cover topics including cash flow, financial gap analysis, how to deal with banks and more.

“Profit Mastery is a must for every small business owner who wants more profit,” says Greg Jordan, Interim State Director for the Kansas SBDC. “The techniques in this training show how to improve your bottom line with just minor adjustments to your financial processes. Using easy-to-understand lessons, it opens up the world of ratios and the tools you need to help your business make more money.”

The deadline to register for the course is March 21st. You can sign up here.

