Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12 miles south of Emporia near the Lyon-Greenwood county line, KVOE Radio reports.

No injuries were reported in the incident, in which a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter landed in a field northeast of Road 10 and H, about six miles southwest of Olpe and about eight miles northwest of Madison, according to KVOE.

National Guard spokesperson Jane Welch told KVOE the crew had an error message directing it to land the helicopter as soon as possible.

The crew, which was on a training mission at the time, was able to troubleshoot the issue before flying the helicopter back to Topeka without further incident, KVOE said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

