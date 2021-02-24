Advertisement

KanDrive offers new options to help drivers plan their travel

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KanDrive, KDOT’s travel information website, now has more features to help drivers plan their routes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says new features have been added to its travel information website, KanDrive, to give drivers more resources to plan their travel routes and get information about current roadway conditions.

KDOT said after signing in to KanDrive accounts, drivers can now do the following:

  • Select favorite live traffic camera views to always show.
  • View travel time and directions for custom routes.
  • Schedule travel time alerts for saved routes.
  • Search for information by highway route, predefined area or draw a custom search area

“KanDrive is a valuable resource for all motorists,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Creating a free KanDrive account provides users the ability to quickly access roadway information and allows drivers to make informed travel decisions to help keep Kansas moving.”

According to KDOT, drivers rely on KanDrive year-round but has proven to be a vital tool during extreme winter weather. It said almost 216,000 drivers used the website about 460,000 times from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17.

KDOT said KanDrive is a one-stop-shop for highway and travel information available on computers and smartphones. It said impacts to traffic are updated 24/7 about maintenance and construction activities, winter road conditions, flooded roadways, crashes and incidents that affect traffic and closed highways. It said a commercial vehicle mode that focuses on highly traveled routes, weigh stations and rest areas is also available.

For more information, click here.

