K-State receives limited vaccines for university staff, faculty, students

COVID-19 vaccine appointments
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Current faculty, staff, and students at Kansas State University will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine soon, as the university announced it’s been given a limited number of doses.

With the state in Phase II of its vaccination plan, all those age 65 and older as well as high-contact critical workers are now prioritized to receive their first and second doses.

K-State’s Lafene Health Center released a survey where those interested in getting the vaccine can sign up. They said anyone who is eligible should have received an email invitation this week to make an appointment.

The vaccine clinic will be Friday, February 26 at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex. Those with an appointment are asked to enter the clinic through the north entrance of the complex.

On the day of the clinic, participants will be required to bring a driver’s license or K-State ID card. You will also need to complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Form and the Treatment Agreement/Notice of Privacy.

