K-State men’s basketball stuns No. 7 Oklahoma
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Led by 19 points from lone senior Mike McGuirl on Senior Night, K-State picked up just their third win of Big 12 play with a 62-57 upset win over No. 7 Oklahoma.
Down six with 3.5 minutes remaining, McGuirl hit three-straight three pointers to give the Wildcats a three-point lead.
K-State held on to that lead, going 4-for-4 in from the free throw line in the final 15 seconds.
The Wildcats improve to 7-18 on the season.
