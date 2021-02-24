Advertisement

K-State adding more in-person classes starting in the Fall

(Source: k-state.edu)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University, hopes to add more in-person classes, research, events and activities starting in the fall 2021 semester. With encouragingly decreasing numbers of new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19, the University hopes to get back to some sense of normalcy. Thanks to everyone doing their part and following guidelines and effective vaccines, the university has a more hopeful future.

K-state’s 2021 summer classes will continue their remote, hybrid and in-person model. The school’s president says everyone needs to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing until the guidelines are relaxed. They are also encourage students and faculty to get vaccinated once they have the opportunity.

