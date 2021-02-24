Advertisement

GRAPHIC Video: Deputy brandishes gun, threatens driver in Houston

By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A sheriff’s deputy is under investigation after video shows him pulling a gun on a driver and threatening to kill him.

The driver, George Dickerson, said traffic forced him to stop suddenly while the deputy was driving on a motorcycle behind him.

He said that angered the deputy. The result was caught on camera.

“I mean, that’s not something you do every day is threaten to kill somebody. If I threatened to kill somebody, I’d go to jail,” George Dickerson said. “If I held a gun to whomever and said I’m going to kill you, that’s a terroristic threat.”

Dickerson said he got caught up between two officers working a funeral procession Monday afternoon on the South Loop.

Dickerson said the motorcycle officer in front of him slammed on their brakes, so he did the same, which forced the Harris County Deputy on a motorcycle behind him to do the same.

“He said he was going to kill me because I stopped too short, and it wasn’t intentional. I was doing so because of the traffic, because of the cop in front of me. You know? I’m in a work truck. I’m definitely not going to be out there being a jerk,” Dickerson said.

His work partner caught the interaction on his phone, but they didn’t need the video to remember the gun pointed their direction.

“I just didn’t feel like it was right. You know, I woke up this morning, I was terrified,” Dickerson said.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office said they are aware of the video, and an investigation is taking place into what happened.

“I know they’re not all like that. You know, there’s just, there’s a few while everybody else is amazing,” Dickerson said.

The deputy involved is on administrative duties pending an investigation.

