Gov. Laura Kelly issues Kansas rural water districts meeting extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Feb. 24, 2021, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to extend the deadline for Kansas rural water districts to hold their annual meetings. The deadline extension comes as a result of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order will suspend previous provisions to allow rural water districts to hold their annual meetings, until October 1, 2021.

For more information and the full Executive Order visit To view E.O. #21.05, click here.

