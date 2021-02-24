Gov. Kelly makes changes to PPP program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For two weeks only businesses with less than 20 employees will be able to apply for the PPP program in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says some details with the Paycheck Protection Program have changed to increase access and relief to businesses with under 20 employees and other business owners that only had limited access to the program before. For the next two weeks, she said only businesses with less than 20 employees will be able to apply for PPP support.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of Kansas communities and I am committed to using every tool to ensure they prosper now and into the future,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This targeted PPP support will make a huge difference to strengthen our small business community and economy statewide as we recover from COVID-19.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the White House has also made the following changes to increase access to the program:

Revising loan calculations and earmarking $1billion to support sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed.

Removing restrictions where any owner with 20% or more of the business must not have had a felony within the year, which excludes financial abuse fraud felonies or owners that are currently behind bars.

Removing restrictions where owners with 20% or more of the business must not be delinquent on student loans.

Gov. Kelly said the state is already seeing the results of the available funding. She said as of January, over 17,000 small businesses in Kansas have already been approved for over $800 million in loans. Applications are still open through the end of March, she said businesses are also eligible, even if they got funding in 2020 through PPP.

“I hope every small business in Kansas that needs support will consider applying to the Paycheck Protection Program. Kansas small businesses have shown great resilience throughout this pandemic and we hope this program will ease some of their burden,” said Lieutenant Governor David Toland.

Nationally, Gov. Kelly said compared to the first round of PPP funding in 2020, the share sent to small businesses with less than 10 employees increased by almost 60% and the share sent to businesses in rural areas increased by almost 30%.

For more information regarding changes to PPP from the White House, click here.

For more information regarding changes to PPP in Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.