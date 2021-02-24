Gov. Kelly allows pharmacy students, dentists to administer vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly, (D)-Kansas, has issued a new executive order that allows state healthcare professionals including pharmacy students, dentists, and paramedics to administer a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kelly signed Executive Order #21-06 Wednesday morning. It allows temporary authorization for additional vaccinators during the state’s disaster emergency.

“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kelly continued saying, “While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.”

The order is only for coronavirus vaccines approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

You can find the full text of Executive Order #21-06 here.

