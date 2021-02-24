Advertisement

Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; 2nd seized in Belgium

All the coke weighed 25 tons
A German customs office described the find in the Hamburg port as the biggest quantity of...
A German customs office described the find in the Hamburg port as the biggest quantity of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the biggest single seizures worldwide.(Source: HAMBURG CUSTOMS INVESTIGATION OFFICE, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officials have found more than 16 metric tons (17.6 U.S. tons) of cocaine in containers that arrived in Hamburg from Paraguay, authorities said Wednesday. Another 7.2 metric tons (7.9 U.S. tons) of cocaine were seized in Belgium and a suspect was arrested in the Netherlands.

The Hamburg customs office described the find in the German port as the biggest quantity of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the biggest single seizures worldwide. The Dutch national prosecutors’ office, referring to the overall haul, said that “never before has so much cocaine been intercepted” in a single operation.

The drugs were found in a search on Feb. 12 of five containers from Paraguay that had been flagged as suspect in a risk analysis by several European customs authorities, the Hamburg office said. They had detected “clear irregularities” in three containers, which were loaded with putty in tin cans but appeared also to contain other wares.

Customs officers found the cocaine hidden in more than 1,700 cans.

The freight document linked to the shipment was addressed to a 28-year-old man in the Dutch town of Vlaardingen, who was arrested Wednesday, prosecutors in the Netherlands said.

Investigations prior to his arrest led Dutch authorities to another shipment of containers that were on their way from Panama to the Belgian port of Antwerp.

A search by Belgian customs officials on Saturday uncovered 7.2 metric tons of cocaine hidden in a container of wood blocks.

The total haul in Hamburg and Antwerp — more than 23 metric tons (25 U.S. tons) — would have had a street value of “several billion euros,” according to the Hamburg customs office.

Using a different measure of price, Dutch prosecutors estimated the wholesale value of the combined shipments at some 600 million euros ($730 million).

The announcement of the cocaine haul came a day after Dutch prosecutors said they cooperated with Britain’s National Crime Agency to intercept more than 1.5 metric tons (1.7 U.S. tons) of heroin worth 45 million euros at Rotterdam’s port in a container full of Himalayan salt that originated in Pakistan.

Dutch police arrested five suspects on suspicion of involvement in the drug transport, which they said was the largest heroin cargo ever intercepted in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg are the European Union’s three busiest freight ports.

_____

Mike Corder contributed to this report from The Hague, Netherlands.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions