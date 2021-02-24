Advertisement

Florida man killed in I-70 semi crash in western Kansas

A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle semi crash early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Thomas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-70, about 4 miles northwest of Oakley.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Freightliner semi was westbound on I-70 when it entered the median on the left side. When the semi tried to re-enter the roadway, the vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median facing northwest.

The driver, Alberto Garcia, 45, of North Lauderdale, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Garcia was wearing a seat belt.

