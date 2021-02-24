1 killed in 7-vehicle wreck on I-70; highway closed both directions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say at least seven vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-70 that claimed one life.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 3rd St. exit near downtown Topeka.

Trooper Don Hughes says a commercial vehicle carrying pipe was eastbound and lost its load into the westbound lanes. KHP initially closed all westbound lanes, with traffic exiting at 8th St. and re-entering at 1st. Eastbound traffic continued through using one lane, until just before 7 p.m., when it was closed as well.

The other vehicles caught in the debris included another big rig, two SUVs, two pickups, and a car.

Hughes said the highway would remain closed for quite some time, as authorities continue to investigate and clear all the vehicles and debris.

Authorities confirmed one person had died at the scene. KHP is not releasing the name tonight of the woman who was killed. They say no one else was hurt.

13 NEWS will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

