Advertisement

CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers even if they don’t want to hear it.

“I’ve learned that politics must stop where intelligence works begin,” William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That is exactly what President Biden expects of CIA.”

Burns said the first thing Biden told him when he asked him to take the post is that he “wants the agency to give it to him straight, and I pledged to do just that and to defend those who do the same.”

The comments from Burns appeared aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration, when President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence while also publicly disputing the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference.

Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents, is well-known in diplomatic circles and appears headed for a smooth confirmation.

Despite his decades of experience, he acknowledged that the diverse array of international threats — including from an “aggressive” Russia and “predatory Chinese leadership” — is different from what he encountered when he first entered government service and even from the years immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Burns said the “biggest geopolitical test” the country faces comes from China, which in recent years has staged elaborate influence operations inside the U.S. and carried out hacks with the purpose of stealing American intellectual property. Still, he said, there may be room for cooperation with Beijing in areas such as climate change and nuclear nonproliferation.

He said that though Russia was in many ways a declining world power, the country remains a disruptive and potent threat.

“As long as Vladimir Putin is the leader of Russia, we’re going to be operating within a pretty narrow band of possibilities from the very sharply competitive to the very nastily adversarial,” he said.

A recent hack of corporations and U.S. government agencies believed to have been the work of that country laid bare the perils of underestimating the Kremlin and served as a “very harsh wake-up” call about the vulnerabilities of supply chains and critical infrastructure.” The Biden administration has said it plans to respond to those intrusions in weeks, rather than months.

“I think it’s essential for the CIA in particular to work even harder to develop our capabilities to help detect these kind of attacks when they come from external players from foreign players.”

On Iran, another persistent U.S. adversary, Burns said Tehran can never be trusted with a nuclear weapon.

Under questioning from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Burns stated that he believed waterboarding, a technique that was part of the CIA’s interrogation and detention program for suspected terrorists captured after Sept. 11, 2001, was “torture.” He said the practice would “never again be used” by the CIA but also said that he did not believe the agency should take action against employees who used the tactic under Justice Department guidelines.

____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

Latest News

KCC working to keep Kansans from overpaying after extreme cold
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
City of Topeka working to help older Kansans fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Riley County Health Department sign
Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions