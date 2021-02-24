Advertisement

At least two injured in Wanamaker wreck

Two-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of Wanamaker Rd.
Two-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of Wanamaker Rd.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of Wanamaker Rd.

Topeka Police say a Ford Ranchero was heading north on Wanamaker when a Jeep turned in front of it from 11th St.

Two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes were closed off while crews worked the scene.

13 NEWS is monitoring the situation, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

