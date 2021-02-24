At least two injured in Wanamaker wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of Wanamaker Rd.

Topeka Police say a Ford Ranchero was heading north on Wanamaker when a Jeep turned in front of it from 11th St.

Two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes were closed off while crews worked the scene.

