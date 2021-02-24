‘A Mural Movement’ dedicates Veteran’s mural in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Local Veterans approached the ‘A Mural Movement’ group in Clay Center with the idea of painting a Veteran-themed mural as part of the project.

Seventy-six years ago, on February 23rd, 1945, six marines raised the flag of the United States on Mount Suribachi during the Battle at Iwo Jima, an act captured by photographer Joe Rosenthal.

That photograph was the inspiration behind the most recently completed mural in Clay Center.

“To have veterans walking up, while we were painting this, and you just see how much they appreciate being appreciated like that,” Clay Center Veteran’s mural artist, Elliot McAnany says.

“It made me look inward a little bit and also it just made me appreciate veterans more.” Clay Center Veteran’s mural artist, Whitney Kerr III says.

Tuesday morning a crowd of nearly 400 people gathered for the mural dedication, including veterans, active-duty military, and community members.

“Seeing all the veterans out here, and all the active-duty military, having Fort Riley just a stone’s throw away, I mean, we’re really proud of our military history here in Clay Center.” Clay Center Rotary Club, president, Brett Hubka says.

Clay Center Rotary Club started the ‘A Mural Movement’ project when they were looking for ways to attract visitors to their small town.

“We get a lot of traffic, you know, on Highways 15 and 24, passing through Clay Center, but we want to give them a reason to stop, shop, admire the art, you know, grab a bite to eat because we really think we have a lot to offer here in Clay Center,” Hubka says.

The artists say they were very humbled by the support of the community while painting the mural and with the number of people who attended the dedication ceremony.

“Big or small, if anyone seeing this is inspired by what we’re doing, we can be a part of it, we can make some things happen. Let’s put some paint where it ain’t.”

The Veteran’s Mural is located on the northside of the building at 701 4th Street in Clay Center.

Clay Center’s ‘A Mural Movement’ project has another mural planned for the intersection of Highways 15 and 24.

