Tuesday night forecast: Cooler days ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front tonight will bring more seasonal highs the rest of the week with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

The front will come through dry and chances of precipitation look to pick up Sunday into early next week. This means the chance on Friday night is looking low enough to take it out from yesterday’s forecast. The biggest uncertainty of precipitation chances are timing and if there’s going to be light snow mixing in with the rain if precipitation occurs at night or early in the day. As of now will keep it rain Sunday into Sunday evening with a rain/snow mix Monday night. This will need to be monitored and adjusted as needed in the coming days so keep checking back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s will continue through early next week with a gradual warming trend through Saturday before a brief cool down on Sunday mostly due to expected rainfall.

Taking Action:

With an elevated fire danger threat today, use caution when it comes to any activity that would spark a fire. Otherwise enjoy the warm weather today! Precipitation returns by this weekend. Still can’t completely say there won’t be a few spotty showers late Friday into Friday evening even though it was taken out of the 8 day however next best chance of rain is leaning toward Sunday however there is uncertainty on exact timing of when it will overspread eastern Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.