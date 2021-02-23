Advertisement

Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end crash Friday night on Interstate 70 in western Shawnee County, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Betty M. Foutz, 63.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 8:28 a.,m. Friday on westbound I-70, just east of S.W. West Union Road.

The patrol said a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck struck a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup truck in the rear.

The Ford truck went off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and into a creek.

Foutz was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital, where she later died. The patrol said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford truck, Douglas Foutz, 62, of Topeka, also was transported to Stormont Vail with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Lane Christian Hough, 22, of Silver Lake, was transported to St. Francis Hospital with possible injuries, the patrol said. Hough, who was alone in his truck, was wearing a seat belt.

