Topeka woman arrested for possession of meth following Monday morning traffic stop

Hope Thommen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Monday morning traffic stop.
Hope Thommen was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Monday morning traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old Topeka woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Monday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old woman is in custody and facing various charges related to the possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near NW Menninger Rd. and NW Alice Dr. on Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Feb. 22, just before 7:30 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a blue 1999 Ford Explorer at NW Menninger Rd. and NW Alice Dr. It said during the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hope E. Thommen, 38, of Topeka, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, driving when view is obstructed and defective tag lights.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thommen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

The events are still under investigation.

