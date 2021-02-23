Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that left another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Topeka Police Department says Elias Martinez, 20, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle, and Unlawful Discharge of a firearm in the City Limits.

Lt. Kevin Johnson says officers were called to the 3000 block of SE 6th Street around 6:43 p.m. Monday on reports of a possible shooting.

Johnson says the victim was already headed to the hospital once police arrived on the scene.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a fight between Martinez and the victim, who know one another.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

