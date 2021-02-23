Shawnee Co. Commissioners get updated on Community Health Needs Assessment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners got an update on the progress of the Health Department’s Community Health Needs Assessment Monday morning.

It’s a collaborative effort between the health department, Stormont Vail Health and Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods.

It is a process that’s done every three years in order to evaluate the health of the community so they can create actionable interventions through their community health improvement plan.

Over 1,500 people have responded to this year’s survey since it launched at the beginning of the month.

“We’ve really gone these last two iterations of getting into the community and getting a better perception of the individuals themselves,” Health Department spokesman Craig Barnes said.

The survey will be available until early March fill it out here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.